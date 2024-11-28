Dark Arts Coffee embraces ‘Joyful Nihilism’ in slick new visual identity

The brand celebrates its 10th anniversary in style.

Dark Arts Coffee new visual identity by NOT Wieden+Kennedy
(Image credit: Dark Arts Coffee/NOT Wieden+Kennedy)

Coffee brand Dark Arts Coffee has released a new visual identity to commemorate its 10th anniversary. Based on the concept of 'Joyful Nihilism' the brand's new look and packaging take inspiration from its quirky personality, recentering Dark Arts as a playful brand without losing its signature edge.

While there are no hard and fast rules to packaging design, standing out on the shelf is no mean feat in the coffee sphere. With slick visuals and playful collectable cards, each box of Dark Arts Coffee is its own art piece, putting style and creativity at its core.

