5 design gurus everyone should follow on Twitter

Following influential design gurus on Twitter can be a great access point to relevant information in the design field. Having the ability to interact with influential designers from around the world can be a great stepping stone in the industry, giving you the potential to express your opinion on recent design topics or even recommending relevant information.

Even if you don't interact regularly, keeping up-to-date on conversations, conferences, design articles and their projects is very important. You never know when these design gurus are going to post the next opportunity either. We've selected a few great Twitter gurus to get you started...

01. Jeffrey Zeldman (@zeldman)

Dubbed 'King of Web Standards' by Business Week, Jeffrey Zeldman founded, and is chairman of, Happy Cog - a high-end design studio with offices in Philadelphia, Austin, and New York. He's also behind A List Apart Magazine “for people who make websites” since 1998 and co-wrote the influential web design book, ‘Designing With Web Standards’, which has been translated into 15 languages.

Zeldman is known as the godfather of web standards

And that's not all. Zeldman co-founded not only the multi-city web design conference An Event Apart with Eric Meyer but also the fantastic publishing house A Book Apart. So you won't be surprised to know he's usually got a few things to say on Twitter - and they're usually insightful, educational and inspiring.

Erik Spiekermann (@espiekermann)

Erik Spiekermann is a German designer and typographer. Spiekermann lives and breathes typography; furthermore, he is very opinionated on the subject. "I have been suffering from Typomania all my life," he says, "a sickness that is incurable but not lethal".

And if you need any more convincing that Erik Spiekermann is worth following then check out this video:

Jessica Walsh (@jessicawalsh)

Jessica Walsh is a designer, art director, and illustrator working in New York City. A partner at the New York based design studio, Sagmeister & Walsh (@sagmeisterwalsh) she teaches at the School of Visual Arts.

Partner of Stefan Sagmeister, Jessica Walsh has won numerous awards

Walsh has won numerous awards from the Type Director's Club, Art Director's Club, SPD, Print, and Graphis. She has received various distinctions such as Computer Art's 'Top Rising Star in Design', and an ADC 'Young Gun'.

Maxwell Holyoke-Hirsch is an illustrator and designer living and working in New York city. He has fostered a strong love for creating thought provoking images. Maxwell tweets peculiar illustrations and interesting design techniques - a must-follow for all graphic designers and illustrators .

Luke Wroblewski (@lukew)

Luke is currently the CEO and Co-Founder of Input Factory Inc, a startup focused on creating big value from micro mobile interactions. He's also a consistently top-rated speaker at conferences around the world, and a co-founder and former Board member of the Interaction Design Association (IxDA).

We highly recommend reading his book Mobile First, which demonstrates why websites and applications should increasingly be designed for mobile devices first, and how web design teams can make the transition from designing for desktops/laptops to designing for mobile. And his tweets are the ideal complement to the book, keeping you up to date with the latest developments in this fast-moving field.

That's it for now! But we'll be adding to this list soon - let us know who you think we should include in the comments below...