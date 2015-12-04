The design week in GIFs: the one with all the Christmas gifts

With such busy schedules to keep, you might not have had the chance to catch up on this week's biggest design news stories. Lucky for you, we've rounded them up in this handy little list that'll make sure you get to the good stuff, quickly.

Christmas is fast approaching. Looing for a gift for the graphic designer in your life? You'll be sure to find something on this list. Need a present for the web designer, 3D or digital artist in your life? Never fear, we've got a load of ideas for them too!

Pantone has announced its 2016 Colour of the Year – and it's confused everyone. Because for the first time ever, the global colour authority has picked a combination of two colours for the year ahead. Find out why, and what they are, here.

Adobe moved still further away from the 'Flash' name this week by officially ditching its Creative Cloud authoring tool, Flash Professional. It's replacement is Animate CC – find out all the details here.

What 30- or 40-something doesn't miss the Game Boy? That's why Munich-based creative Florian Renner decided to embark on a concept design, updating the Game Boy for 2015. Check it out here.

The Rever could be the most affordable 3D printer yet, with creators Qubea describing it as "the world's first affordable, safe family 3D printer". Find out more here.

To help spread the word about McDonald's use of locally sourced ingredients, Leo Burnett has created a series of very tasty print ads. Check them out here.

Have you ever wondered what it's like to actually work for Uber? Wonder no more, as this illustrated journal showcases the experiences of an Uber driver. Check it out here.

We're overjoyed to see that they've shortlisted our web design event, Generate Conference for their Creative Market Awards 2015. But of course, we need your votes to win. Please cast your vote here: we'll be your best friend!

