Fans are bemused by the new Charli XCX x Ariana Grande promo image

News
By
published

Yeah, they're not in the same room.

Charli XCX and Ariana Grande
(Image credit: Pop Crave via X)

Unless you've been living under a lime green rock, you're probably familiar with the phrase 'brat summer'. Yes, Charli XCX's album was declared the unofficial soundtrack to the warmer months of 2024 – and it looks like she's going after Autumn too. But while rudimentary design might be a staple of the 'brat' era, the slapdash Photoshop of the promo image for her new collaboration with Ariana Grande has still managed to bemuse fans.

At first glance, this looks like a standard black-and-white image of the two artists, albeit with some slightly over-produced lighting. But superfans tend to recognise every single photo of their idols, and this was quickly identified as rush job. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

TOPICS

Related articles