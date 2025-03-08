I just found the perfect typeface for foodies and font fans

News
By
published

Times New Ramen is ridiculous perfection.

Seine Kongruangkit&#039;s font Times New Ramen
(Image credit: Seine Kongruangkit)

The joy of font design is that there are (arguably) no wrong answers – the existence of wingdings is enough to prove my point. While current typography trends are leaning towards minimalism and kinetic design, fear not, some type designers are still embracing a more out-of-the-box approach. May I present Seine Kongruangkit's TImes New Ramen.

Yes, it's exactly what you think it is – a font made of ramen noodles. While it's perhaps not the best choice for accessible web fonts or a professional portfolio, the playful appeal of Times New Ramen makes it perfect for foodies and font fans alike. While it's undoubtedly unconventional, it has got me thinking about what other food-based fonts those crafty font designers could cook up next.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Cheetos font
Design disaster or stroke of genius? The new Cheetos font is turning heads
Photograph of a printed book of fonts showing different styles and weights.
The psychology of fonts: how fonts make you feel
man with glasses and a pale shirt on a yellow sofa
"There's incredible typographic variety right now", Charles Nix reflects on type in 2025
Embléme text next to a spiral on a blue background
Bold new font file is like an NFT for typography
Image of a graffiti font on a building
Creative agency gets revenge on vandals... with a font
Letters on a blue background
The 15 best free web fonts
Latest in Fonts & Typography
Seine Kongruangkit&#039;s font Times New Ramen
I just found the perfect typeface for foodies and font fans
man with glasses and a pale shirt on a yellow sofa
"There's incredible typographic variety right now", Charles Nix reflects on type in 2025
Image of a graffiti font on a building
Creative agency gets revenge on vandals... with a font
font created by Monotype - &#039;creativity on the move&#039;
"AI will take work, it will probably not take jobs, at least not immediately," says leading typographer Charles Nix
Embléme text next to a spiral on a blue background
Bold new font file is like an NFT for typography
Human Types text with a hand
"AI will help mainstream type," says Monotype's Typography Trends report
Latest in News
Galaxy Book4 Pro deal
Save $750 (yes, really) on the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro for a limited time
Nintendo Switch 2 concept
The Nintendo Switch 2 design just got a lot more interesting
Lumon logo from Apple TV&#039;s Severance
Why Severance’s Lumon logo is the perfect pastiche of corporate design
Switch OLED bundle with Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo has dropped an exciting new Switch OLED bundle with Super Mario Bros. Wonder, just in time for Mario Day
A still from an AI art tribute to Disney&#039;s Beauty and the Beast
I almost didn't realise this charming Disney remake was AI, but I love it anyway
iPhone Fold render
If these iPhone Fold specs are real, count me out