The joy of font design is that there are (arguably) no wrong answers – the existence of wingdings is enough to prove my point. While current typography trends are leaning towards minimalism and kinetic design, fear not, some type designers are still embracing a more out-of-the-box approach. May I present Seine Kongruangkit's TImes New Ramen.

Yes, it's exactly what you think it is – a font made of ramen noodles. While it's perhaps not the best choice for accessible web fonts or a professional portfolio, the playful appeal of Times New Ramen makes it perfect for foodies and font fans alike. While it's undoubtedly unconventional, it has got me thinking about what other food-based fonts those crafty font designers could cook up next.

Sharing her ingenious new font on LinkedIn, Seine says she was inspired by traditional ramen packaging that had stayed true to its design despite changing modern design trends. Using real ramen photography and Photoshop editing, Seine shaped the noodles into individual letters which are "perfect for menus, packaging, and more" in her own words.

Available in OTF, TTF, and PNG formats, you can download Times New Ramen here. If you'd like to create your own font designs (food-based or not) take a look at our essential font design tips and handy guide to font licensing for designers.