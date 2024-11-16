Monotype collaborates with Kittl in huge upgrade for the design platform

News
By
published

Strong typography brings enhanced creativity.

Monotype x Kittl collaboration
(Image credit: Monotype/Kittl)

Monotype has announced a new collaboration with graphic design platform Kittl, bringing its cutting-edge fonts to Kittl's creative user base. As one of the fastest-growing AI startups in Europe, Kittl is set to unlock new creative potential thanks to the professional standard of Monotype's high-quality typography.

While there are countless graphic design software options, Kittl's focus on creating an accessible and user-friendly platform is increasingly making it a go-to tool for creatives of all levels. With typographical design at its core, Kittl's new collaboration is a welcome evolution that brings a new level of creative empowerment to its users.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles