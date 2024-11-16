Monotype collaborates with Kittl in huge upgrade for the design platform

Monotype has announced a new collaboration with graphic design platform Kittl, bringing its cutting-edge fonts to Kittl's creative user base. As one of the fastest-growing AI startups in Europe, Kittl is set to unlock new creative potential thanks to the professional standard of Monotype's high-quality typography.

While there are countless graphic design software options, Kittl's focus on creating an accessible and user-friendly platform is increasingly making it a go-to tool for creatives of all levels. With typographical design at its core, Kittl's new collaboration is a welcome evolution that brings a new level of creative empowerment to its users.

(Image credit: Monotype/Kittl)

As part of the collaboration, Kittl will now integrate 135 Monotype fonts onto its platform, with project-ready design templates and assets. With popular styles like Avenir, Next, Futura and Helvetica, users can now access high-quality fonts with ease, adding a professional-level refinement to their projects. The partnership also opens up new growth opportunities, as Kittl will work with Monotype to develop its own dynamic type library.

For Monotype's executive creative officer Phil Garnham, the partnership is shaped by a mutual passion for quality typography. “Kittl’s cofounder Tobias Saul, with his background as a lettering artist and type designer, emphasizes that typography is key to Kittl’s identity. This love for type has shaped Kittl’s development and its dedication to offering high-quality typography tools” says Phil. “We share Kittl’s passion for the power of type in design and their belief that high quality typefaces are fundamental to good design practice,” he adds.

It's not just Kittl that's getting a boost from Monotype – the font designer's new partnership with Picsart could suggest the design platform has ambitions to take on big names like Adobe and Canva. For more typographical news, take a look at the biggest typography trends set to take over in 2025.