Monotype partnership suggests Picsart has ambitions to take on Adobe and Canva

For the moment, Picsart is not an app that features in our pick of the best graphic design software. The platform has been targeted mainly at casual consumers and amateur designers, with headline-grabbing features like an AI-powered 'Replace my Ex' tool for photo editing and its AI GIF generator.

But that might be changing. Picsart's just announced an expanded partnership with the typography powerhouse Monotype to add 2,000 curated fonts to the platform. The announcement seems intended to cement a move to position itself as a more comprehensive graphic design platform aimed at small business – something along the lines of Canva or Adobe Express – rather than a a novelty photo editing app.

