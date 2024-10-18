Monotype partnership suggests Picsart has ambitions to take on Adobe and Canva

For the moment, Picsart is not an app that features in our pick of the best graphic design software. The platform has been targeted mainly at casual consumers and amateur designers, with headline-grabbing features like an AI-powered 'Replace my Ex' tool for photo editing and its AI GIF generator.
But that might be changing. Picsart's just announced an expanded partnership with the typography powerhouse Monotype to add 2,000 curated fonts to the platform. The announcement seems intended to cement a move to position itself as a more comprehensive graphic design platform aimed at small business – something along the lines of Canva or Adobe Express – rather than a a novelty photo editing app.
Picsart says the addition of new fonts will enable creators to enhance their content with a diverse range of quality typefaces for a variety of use cases "from professional branding to playful, personal projects". The fonts cover multiple scripts, including Arabic, Chinese, and include well-known typefaces like Neue Helvetica, Bodoni and Caslon.
“Fonts play a crucial role in helping creators establish their visual identities," says chief product officer Thibault Imbert. "With this range of fonts, we’re providing even more tools to empower our community to make anything, whether they’re starting a business or creating for fun.”
Picsart is available in browser or as an Android or iOS app. It's mainly aimed at non-designers, offering simple tools, templates and filters, and AI-driven features intended to allow small businesses to turn out designs themselves for things like social media content. It says it now has over 150 million monthly active users.
Hooking up with Monotype is a sign that it's starting to consider itself as a more serious graphic design suite. It also suggests that it's recognised a need for more traditional design assets on top of the flashy but hit-and-miss AI features.
Picsart and Monotype will host a hands-on Masterclass at Web Summit in Lisbon, taking place November 11 to 14, to offer practical insights into using typography to build a brand identity. More information will be available at websummit.com.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
Related articles
- The Wicked poster design controversy is getting a bit ridiculous
- Don't wait until Black Friday: Best Buy already has up to $750 off our favourite MacBook Pro alternative
- "It was a lot of fun seeing what kind of mischief emerged": How Oliver Jeffers and Sam Winston made their new picture book
- The new colour Kindle could be a game changer for graphic novel fans