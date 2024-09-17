What happened to fonts when brands went digital?

Features
By
published

How the digital era changed everything and nothing at the same time.

images of letters floating with Typography Week in association with Monotype logo
(Image credit: Flavio Coehel via Getty Images/Future)

When brands went digital, it transformed the type industry and mainstreamed type. First, it created a whole new market for typefaces, and lots of opportunities for typeface designers.

Most of this comes from the need for recognisable and legible typefaces for use on websites and in apps. This in turn required new font licensing and business models for selling type to brands for use in these new digital spaces.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Foley
Tom Foley
Executive creative director, Monotype

Tom Foley is an executive creative director for Monotype, and in his role, is responsible for leading a team of type designers creating fonts for the Monotype Library and corporate brands. Words and letters are in Tom’s blood - his great-grandfather was from a family of stonemasons that specialized in letter carving, and his uncle was a sign painter.

Related articles