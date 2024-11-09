Ford Mustang Teams up with Haus of Thrills to create a stunning 60th anniversary art car

News
By
published

And the design comes with a twist.

Photograph of the 60th year anniversary celebratory Mustang collaboration with Haus of Thrills. Front on view of white Mustang with colourful lines in white, red and blue with an occasional blue background.
(Image credit: Kyle Wilkinson, Haus of Thrills)

Ford Mustang has unveiled a new art car in collaboration with creative collective, Haus of Thrills, for Mustang’s 60th anniversary. Using V8 engine recordings from the six previous models of Mustang, Haus of Thrills has created a design that represent these recordings using six lines that run across the fittingly named 'Thrill Horse' car in striking colours and bold lines. Just debuted at Silverstone on the 27th October, the car celebrates sixty years of Mustang's iconic heritage.

(For more on iconic car brands, check out our list of best car logos on the road today for more examples of impactful design).

Image 1 of 2
Photograph of the 60th year anniversary celebratory Mustang collaboration with Haus of Thrills. Rear view of white Mustang in a bright blue with two vertical white lines running through the middle.
(Image credit: Kyle Wilkinson, Haus of Thrills)
Image 1 of 2
A man holding a microphone to the engine of a Mustang.
(Image credit: Kyle Wilkinson, Haus of Thrills)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mabel Wynne
Mabel Wynne

Mabel is a freelance writer, artist and filmmaker. When she's not writing about the arts industry, books or culture, she's working on writing and illustrating her stories or developing experimental filmmaking projects. Working in journalism, poetry, documentary-filmmaking, illustration and fiction, storytelling is at the heart of what she does. She started writing articles in online magazines when she was seventeen. After training at the BFI Academy and then studying at UAL, she is now continuing to write articles while she works on creating and launching her first books and films.