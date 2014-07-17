Win great prizes in Fotolia's TEN contest

The TEN Collection, run by stock image library Fotolia, is back to test your creative and technical abilities - whether you're a designer, a photographer or both.

In the design contest, entrants must challenge July’s TEN digital illustrator Nik Ainley by creating a PSD file based on the same theme: “Sports in the Future” (shown above), while entrants to the photography contest must challenge the photographer Paul Ripke and you can discover inspiration in the video tutorial here:

The lucky winners of the two contests will get an amazing prize bundle including:

(Design contest)

1 x Wacom Intuos Pro M tablet

1 x Adobe Creative Cloud 3 month subscription

1 x Roland VersaStudio BN-20

1 x Exaprint 200 € voucher

1 x Template Monster template (single domain license) + 300 USD worth of customization services

1 x Fotolia subscription of 25 downloads per month, for one year

(Photo Contest)

1 x Adobe Creative Cloud 3 month subscription

1 x Westcott 43” Octogonal Apollo Orb

1 x Exaprint 200 € voucher

300 x Fotolia credits, cashable on Fotolia.com

You have until July 31st to enter and the results will be announced on August 11th. Find out more about the competition here.