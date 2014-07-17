Topics

Win great prizes in Fotolia's TEN contest

Challenge this month's collaborative design duo to win fantastic prizes.

The TEN Collection, run by stock image library Fotolia, is back to test your creative and technical abilities - whether you're a designer, a photographer or both.

In the design contest, entrants must challenge July’s TEN digital illustrator Nik Ainley by creating a PSD file based on the same theme: “Sports in the Future” (shown above), while entrants to the photography contest must challenge the photographer Paul Ripke and you can discover inspiration in the video tutorial here:

The lucky winners of the two contests will get an amazing prize bundle including:

(Design contest)

  • 1 x Wacom Intuos Pro M tablet
  • 1 x Adobe Creative Cloud 3 month subscription
  • 1 x Roland VersaStudio BN-20
  • 1 x Exaprint 200 € voucher
  • 1 x Template Monster template (single domain license) + 300 USD worth of customization services
  • 1 x Fotolia subscription of 25 downloads per month, for one year

(Photo Contest)

  • 1 x Adobe Creative Cloud 3 month subscription
  • 1 x Westcott 43” Octogonal Apollo Orb
  • 1 x Exaprint 200 € voucher
  • 300 x Fotolia credits, cashable on Fotolia.com

You have until July 31st to enter and the results will be announced on August 11th. Find out more about the competition here.

