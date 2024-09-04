Hey Canva, AI isn’t a valid reason to increase your prices by 300%

News
By
published

Users are already jumping ship.

Canva logo
(Image credit: Canva)

In a highly controversial move, the design platform Canva announced that it would be increasing its subscription pricing structure. Known for being an accessible, beginner-friendly tool compared to graphic design software favourites like Adobe and Figma, the costly increase is a disappointing evolution set to alienate its current users and further deter the professional design community.

The increase comes as a result of Canva's AI feature development – an "expanded product experience” which the company sees as justification for its painful 300% price increase. While the move is only set to affect Canva Teams users, it's a painful blow for small businesses that rely on the platform's accessible suite of tools.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles