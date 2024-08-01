The London Museum logo backlash is a load of glitter crap

Is a fun logo really such a crime?

Last week, London Museum (formerly Museum of London) unveiled a new logo to accompany its new name. And it certainly made a splash (or is that splat?), with the glitter pooing clay pigeon by Uncommon Creative Studio marking a radical departure from typically stuffy museum branding. But as every graphic designer learns at some point in their career, you can't please everyone. 

Various news outlets are reporting that locals are 'divided' over the design, with plenty of voices of dissent online. One particularly rattled Telegraph writer even declares, "this wretched fowl turns the city, and the museum itself, into a joke." (Probably not one of the best logos of all time for him, then.)

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

