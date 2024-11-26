The Philadelphia 76ers hilarious design fail proves the importance of kerning

Always check your spacing.

Philadelphia 76ers kerning fail tweet
(Image credit: Getty/Philadelphia 76ers)

NBA team the Philadelphia 76ers found themselves in a spot of bother during last Sunday's game when fans noticed an unfortunate graphic design error in one of their tweets. A bold typographical choice and some misjudged kerning led to a serious typo, turning the word 'final' into something far more cheeky.

As our ultimate guide to kerning suggests, it's best to watch out for problematic letter pairings and always take a step back from your work to get the bigger picture. Whoever's in charge of the 76ers social media certainly got a cold hard lesson in why graphic design is so important, but that hasn't stopped fans from seeing the funny side.

Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

