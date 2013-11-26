Handcrafted nativity set for a minimalist Christmas

Minimalism is fairly controversial. Good examples of minimalistic design delight through the ingenious methods employed to pare back while retaining innate utility or purpose, whereas bad pieces of minimalism, er... don't.

Playing with these boundaries in a festive style is Royal College of Art graduate Emilie Voirin, who has created this handcrafted Nativity scene. The set of beech wood lozenges is designed to be a contemporary version of the nativity scene, which Voirin claims "could appeal both believers and atheists".

"The holy scene that has been broadly reproduced is here recognisable by the names only, giving free rein to people's imagination," she adds on her website.

[via It's Nice That]

Liked this? Read these!

The best collage maker tools - and most are free!

Discover what's next for Augmented Reality

The best photo apps for iPhone, iPad and Android

What are your thoughts? Share them in the comments!