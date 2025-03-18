PlayStation has announced its new first-party game development studio, Dark Outlaw Games, fronted by Call of Duty lead Jason Blundell. Created as an offshoot of PlayStation Studios under the Sony brand, the new studio is currently shrouded in mystery, but its slick new logo has got my hopes up.

After the launch of the PlayStation 5 was hit or miss with fans it's exciting to see Sony embracing exciting new ventures, especially with an industry vet at the helm. Admittedly it might be a little premature to hype up the new studio based on a logo design alone, but with slick design and an air of mystery, I can't help but feel that good things are coming.

The Dark Outlaw Games logo features a slick minimalist design of a mysterious trench-coated man standing in an ominous doorway. Paired with bold sans-serif typography, the logo has an authoritative feel with the stylistic flair of an indie studio.

Apart from the logo, details about Dark Outlaw Games have been sparse. Speaking on a podcast episode with Jeff Gerstmann, Jason Blundell explained “We’ve been working away in the shadows for a while, when we’ve got something to talk about we’ll step out into the light.” On working with Sony, Jason called the rare experience "humbling" and a "privilege", but currently the Studio's main priority is "staffing up" to build a harmonious team that "get the ideas clicking".

