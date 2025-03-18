Badass logo alert: PlayStation launches new studio Dark Outlaw Games
It's headed up by COD legend Jason Blundell.
PlayStation has announced its new first-party game development studio, Dark Outlaw Games, fronted by Call of Duty lead Jason Blundell. Created as an offshoot of PlayStation Studios under the Sony brand, the new studio is currently shrouded in mystery, but its slick new logo has got my hopes up.
After the launch of the PlayStation 5 was hit or miss with fans it's exciting to see Sony embracing exciting new ventures, especially with an industry vet at the helm. Admittedly it might be a little premature to hype up the new studio based on a logo design alone, but with slick design and an air of mystery, I can't help but feel that good things are coming.
The Dark Outlaw Games logo features a slick minimalist design of a mysterious trench-coated man standing in an ominous doorway. Paired with bold sans-serif typography, the logo has an authoritative feel with the stylistic flair of an indie studio.
Apart from the logo, details about Dark Outlaw Games have been sparse. Speaking on a podcast episode with Jeff Gerstmann, Jason Blundell explained “We’ve been working away in the shadows for a while, when we’ve got something to talk about we’ll step out into the light.” On working with Sony, Jason called the rare experience "humbling" and a "privilege", but currently the Studio's main priority is "staffing up" to build a harmonious team that "get the ideas clicking".
For more gaming news take a look at why Horizon's lead actress is “worried” for the future of gaming after Sony's AI Aloy controversy. If you're after more creative inspiration check out Intergalactic's retro logo-filled trailer.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.