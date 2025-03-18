Badass logo alert: PlayStation launches new studio Dark Outlaw Games

News
By published

It's headed up by COD legend Jason Blundell.

Dark Outlaw Games logo
(Image credit: Dark Outlaw Games)

PlayStation has announced its new first-party game development studio, Dark Outlaw Games, fronted by Call of Duty lead Jason Blundell. Created as an offshoot of PlayStation Studios under the Sony brand, the new studio is currently shrouded in mystery, but its slick new logo has got my hopes up.

After the launch of the PlayStation 5 was hit or miss with fans it's exciting to see Sony embracing exciting new ventures, especially with an industry vet at the helm. Admittedly it might be a little premature to hype up the new studio based on a logo design alone, but with slick design and an air of mystery, I can't help but feel that good things are coming.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Bandai&#039;s new PlayStation logo figure
You can now own the PlayStation logo… sort of
Shot from Death Stranding 2 trailer
“Fantastic and bat s**t crazy”: fans worship the new Death Stranding 2 trailer
Still from Dreams of Another trailer
Dreams of Another rewrites the rules for Shoot 'em up games, and it looks mesmerising
Monolith Productions; Wonder Woman
Warner Bros. closing Monolith Productions is the end of an era – so what comes next?
Jason Combs Switch 2 logo design
I wish this Nintendo Switch 2 logo concept was the real deal
Will Follow The Light interview; how this indie game is being made using Unreal Engine 5
"It gives you almost everything": How Unreal Engine 5 empowered the indie team behind WILL: Follow the Light
Latest in Logos & Icons
PS5
Badass logo alert: PlayStation launches new studio Dark Outlaw Games
Bandai&#039;s new PlayStation logo figure
You can now own the PlayStation logo… sort of
Democratic Party donkey logo
People are mocking the Democrat's new logo, but a rebrand was needed
Chupa Chups logo
The Chupa Chups logo was created by an art legend in just one hour
Tesla Cybertruck
Why some Tesla owners are covering up the logo
Double Arrow plus Union Jack design for Great British Railways
The Great British Railways logo has a lot riding on it. Here's how it could look
Latest in News
camera phone deals Best Buy
Huge Samsung, Google Pixel and Motorola deals at Best Buy right now – phones from $299.99
An image from teaser animation for ARK: Survival Ascended expansion ARK: Lost Colony
GDC 2025: Lost Colony anime teaser shows ARK: Survival Ascended is the game that has everything
Roblox Cube 3D AI 3D object generation
GDC 2025: Roblox says its new AI generator will allow groundbreaking '4D creation'
Bambu Lab H2D announcement
Just in: The next generation Bambu Lab H2D is arriving soon
PS5
Badass logo alert: PlayStation launches new studio Dark Outlaw Games
artwork from Perdido Street Station limited edition - the cover and box in the shape of a moth
See exclusive art from a gorgeous new edition of iconic China Miéville novel