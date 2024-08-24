Eww! This company's logo was grown from live bacteria

Graphic design becomes a science experiment in this innovative branding.

Crucible logo grown from bacteria
(Image credit: Crucible logo)

We love experimentation in logo design. So many new logos follow a formula of flat minimalism that it can be interesting when a brand achieves a unique identity with a different approach. But I don't think I've even seen a logo quite as experimental as that of the drinks consultancy and flavour laboratory Crucible.

Based in London, Crucible develops new recipes for drinks and works with drinks companies on brand engagement, particularly among bars and bartenders. As a creative hub with an experimental approach to all thinks beverage-related, it made sense for it to communicate that focus on research and development into its logo design. And that meant starting the way it might start when creating a new flavour: in the science lab.

