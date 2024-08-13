This golf club logo has a playful dual design

The New York Golf Club has unveiled a stylish new logo design to commemorate its part in Tomorrow’s Golf League (TGL) – a new tournament that blends technology with traditon. The adorable design is a masterclass in crafting a unique identity that feels both timeless and contemporary, adopting playful visuals to create an ingenious dual design.

Sports logos are typically more than just a design, they're a representation of a team and an emblem of pride for fans and players alike. Entering into this new era of technology-based golfing, the New York Golf Club logo is a symbol of evolution and a stylish homage to golf's origins, representing the very best of tradition and modern elevation.

(Image credit: Landor/The New York Golf Club)

Created by design agency Landor, the new logo has an ingenious dual design featuring a bird whose wing takes the form of a golf club. Inspired by the Eastern Bluebird (New York's state bird), the design embodies heritage with a playful twist. The circular frame of the logo gives it a varsity feel, while the blue colour palette and contemporary typography give the logo an elevated class. With simple yet thoughtful design, the stripped-back graphics create a bold authority that sets it apart from the more traditional design trends of golf branding – feeling classic and contemporary in equal measure.

We've seen some inspiring logo designs emerging from the sporting world this year, like the stylish NBA's Valkyries logo that's full of clever design details. But while creating a sports logo from scratch is no easy task, it's even trickier to reinvent a logo that fans have learned to love. Earlier this year Aston Villa FC's logo was leaked and fans had some very strong (negative) opinions, with some even comparing it to a “Microsoft Paint job”.