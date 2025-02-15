Is this classic Nintendo console logo the best ever?

It even has an optical illusion.

Nintendo GameCube on background
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Video game console branding isn't always the most exciting, as proved by the recent Switch 2 logo (what a yawn, right?). But there's one logo that keeps coming back into discussion because of it's clever design – the Nintendo GameCube logo. It's not one we haven't covered before, but its design is blowing minds again so I thought it was time for another deep dive.

Created alongside the purple box that is the GameCube in 2001, the GameCube logo has got it all – a G, a C and a cube, all packaged beautifully into an optical illusion. It looks so 3D it's delicious – and certainly in contention for one of the best logos ever.

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site and its long term strategy, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.

