Oasis are back, and so is this iconic logo

The story behind a design that's familiar to millions.

Oasis
(Image credit: Oasis)

With the Oasis reunion confirmed, the band could have gone with a new logo design, or it could have gone with the Noel Gallagher-designed logo from the late 90s. But the Gallagher brothers have seen sense and gone with the design that will always be most associated with the band.

The Oasis logo that accompanied the band's initial rise to fame features the band's name in white text on a black rectangle with white and black borders. Adorning their first three albums, it was simple, and effective. And it looks just as bold promoting the 2025 reunion tour dates (for more inspiration, see our pick of the best band logos).

Image 1 of 2
Oasis logo
(Image credit: Oasis)
Image 1 of 2
Oasis
(Image credit: Creation Records / Decca Records)

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

