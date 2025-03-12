The Great British Railways logo has a lot riding on it. Here's how it could look

These 6 different routes could be just the ticket.

Double Arrow plus Union Jack design for Great British Railways
(Image credit: Network Rail Infrastructure Limited)

Great British Railways (GBR) is the new train body that the UK government is setting up and naturally, it will need a new logo. The previous government did suggest a logo (above), and registered it with the Intellectual Property Office, but it's been confirmed that the new logo will be different to this design.

So what will this new branding look like? Will it end up as one of the best logos ever made and be a point of pride like the German railway branding? Here's a few routes I think the branding could go down, as well as which directions (pun intended) I prefer.

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can. 

