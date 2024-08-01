The new Goldman Sachs logo is giving me serious déjà vu

Out with the old, in with the older.

There seems to be a trend in logo design at the moment to want to turn the clock back. From the New York Jets logo to the new DC Comics logo, brands are realising that they had it right before. And Goldman Sachs has joined the club.

Four years ago, the investment bank quietly ditched the most distinct feature of its logotype: the ligatures connecting some of the letters. Now, just as quietly, it's brought them back with a new logo and overall brand refresh.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

