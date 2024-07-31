The new Toronto Raptors NBA logo is a roaring success

News
By
published

30th anniversary design is going down a storm online.

Toronto Raptors logo
(Image credit: Toronto Raptors)

NBA team Toronto Raptors is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and to mark the occasion it has unveiled a delightful new logo design. Like all the best logos, this one has bite – although in this case we mean it quite literally. Featuring a cartoon dinosaur taking a bite out of the number '30', the new design is a lot of fun.

The Raptors’ 30th anniversary logo includes a basketball (of course), with the raptor claw mark that first appeared when the team rebranded in 2015. But while that design did away with the dino entirely, the raptor is very much back in action here – much to the delight of fans. It's definitely one of the best NBA logos we've seen.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.