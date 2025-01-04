The Toronto Raptors' surprising special-edition logo is loaded with symbolism

Special-edition logos have become a regular fixture in many sports leagues, whether it's to celebrate an anniversary or a special fixture. But few are as artistic or as meaningful as the new Toronto Raptors logo for the basketball team's Indigenous Heritage Game on 6 January.

The logo remains instantly recognisable thanks to the shape of the clever claw and basketball design, but it's been adapted to include unique Indigenous-inspired art. It could be one for our list of the best NBA logos.

The special Raptors logo design was created by Luke Swinson, an illustrator and muralist based Kitchener. Luke is of Anishinaabe heritage and is a member of the Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation.

His logo for the Raptors shows two Indigenous people playing basketball as the sun sets and an eagle flies over a flowing river. The illustration is loaded with symbolism because each element has a particular meaning in the indigenous traditions.

Water represents life while eagles represent a connection with the spiritual world. Meanwhile, the background of the logo features the four sacred medicines, tobacco, sage, cedar and sweetgrass. Luke says that overall the piece is intended to represent Indigenous joy.

Luke says he sees his vibrant art is a personal exploration of his heritage and hopes that it will encourage younger generations to connect with their roots. The design makes a refreshing change from the usual tropes in the best sports logos and it would be nice to see this initiative become a tradition. It's something that other NBA teams could perhaps get on board too.

Toronto Raptors' Indigenous Heritage Game against Milwaukee Bucks will be held at Scotiabank Arena on Monday 6 January. For more logo design news, see the clever new British Airways Club logo design.