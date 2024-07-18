This Californian city’s new logo completely misses the point

News
By
published

Let the people have their say.

City of Visalia logos
The City of Visalia logos from 2004 (left) 2024 (middle) and this years' latest edition (right). (Image credit: City of Visalia)

The City of Visalia has been the centre of a messy logo design dispute since early May, and the longer it continues, the more chaotic it seems to get. In case you're unfamiliar with this tumultuous tale, the Californian city replaced its popular 20-year-old legacy logo with a modern minimalist design (much to the dismay of residents). In a bid to please naysayers the old logo was reinstated, but not for long, as the city decided to open up a public competition to redesign the new logo.

So that takes us to where we are today. A third logo has emerged which the city is currently seeking feedback on, despite councillors already selecting the new design. If past public opinion is anything to go off of, I predict we may be in for some more logo design controversy – if one thing's for certain, people hate change.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

