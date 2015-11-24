11 creative reads for autumn/winter 2015

It's getting colder and darker, and your desire to go outside over the next few months is likely to nose-dive. Rather than get sucked into the TV, get inspired instead with some of this season's best books for creatives.

Author: Michael Bierut

Released in late September, we couldn't miss this one off the list. Well-known US designer and creative Michael Bierut's new book is a compilation of some of his best and most artistic projects – finished work and early ideas – delivered in his uniquely entertaining voice and drawings. Read this and find out what inspires one of the masters of the industry.

Author: Johanna Basford

Colouring books for adults have become a huge success in the last few years and Scottish illustrator Johanna Basford is one of those leading the trend. She's sold millions of copies of her books all over the world and this is her latest – sure to help you while away the hours on a rainy Sunday.

Authors: Barry M. Katz and John Maeda

We know all about Apple's love for innovatively-crafted products but what does the role of design play in the rest of Silicon Valley? This illustrated book from Katz and Maeda takes a look at how design has shaped technology, engineering and R&D at companies like Hewlett-Packard, Amex, Google and Facebook from the 1950s to today.

Authors: Johnny Morgan and Ben Wardle

The record sleeve has played host to some incredible art and here to compile the best from the 50 years between 1955 and 1995 is this republished collection from Morgan and Wardle. The book includes some of the most famous album covers like Nirvana's Nevermind and Rolling Stones' Sticky Fingers, as well as some lesser known artists.

Author: Index Book

If you love pattern design then make sure you check out this new book from Spanish design publisher Index Book. The stunning pages feature handmade patterns to photos to kalaidoscopic illustrations ready for you to take inspiration from, wrap Christmas presents with or frame and hang on your wall.

Authors: Giles Belbin and Daniel Seex

If you're a keen cyclist, then this one is definitely worth checking out. Giles Belbin has teamed up with illustrator Daniel Seex to create 365 beautifully-drawn stories of famous events in the cycling world. From the death of world famous cyclist Fausto Coppi to the dominance of Sir Chris Hoy, this book has the history of cycling covered.

Authors: Andrea Pennoyer, Sam Hampton-Smith, David Woodward and Ambar Galan

If you're new to typography then this is a great read to pick up over the next few months. Starting with the basics, Fonts and Typefaces Made Easy introduces the classic, need-to-know types and examples of where they've been used. A great book to get you started.

Author: Sarah Walsh

Ever wondered how much you can create with the simple triangle? New York illustrator Sarah Walsh shows the important role of geometric shapes in everyday art and in her upcoming book, encourages you to get creative, too. Using triangles as the basis of half-completed drawings, you the reader are given the opportunity to complete the rest. Released in December, this is the perfect accompaniment to a wintery Sunday afternoon.

Authors: Pico Iyer, Marc Kushner and Chip Kidd

If you can't get enough of the inspirational TED talks then there's a great new boxset of books coming out very soon. As well as thoughts on stillness from travel writer Pico Iyer, it includes a book on some of the world's most innovative architecture by Marc Kushner as well as designer Chip Kidd's Judge This, an insightful look at the important of first impressions.

Author: Lars Muller

A great read if you're not yet familiar with Lars Muller, one of Switzerland's most famous graphic designers, this book takes you through his brilliant poster work, including his posters for the Tonhalle concert hall in Zurich, as well as some of his logotypes and exhibitions. A thoroughly interesting look at the celebration of Muller's work.

Author: Working Title & Co

If packaging design is your thing, then make sure you check out this one. Created by collaborative design publishers Working Title & Co (WT&Co), this book takes a look at the humble box and how it has surpassed simple functionality to become, in the words of WT&Co, "a medium of social awareness."

Words: Natalie Brandweiner

Natalie Brandweiner is a freelancer writer and social media specialist based in Bristol, UK. You can find her on Twitter at @Natalie_Brand.

