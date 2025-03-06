The new Glastonbury Festival poster falls flat with forgettable retro design

News
By
published

70s-inspired design doesn’t have to be so brown.

Glastonbury Festival 2025 poster
(Image credit: Glastonbury Festival)

Glastonbury Festival has finally dropped its 2025 lineup via a swanky new poster – say what you want about this year's headliners but it's the design that caught my eye. While there's always a certain retro flair to each year's poster, the latest edition almost feels like it lost its flair, with a flat monochromatic design that feels oddly understated.

Typically Glastonbury Festival posters evoke the spirit of summer with vibrant visuals, playful typography and stylish illustration but to me, the 2025 design lacks this same lustre. While there are no wrong answers when it comes to creating poster designs, Glasto has set a high design standard and this year's is sadly a little underwhelming.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Movie posters for Challengers, Wicked and The First Omen
The best (and worst) movie posters of 2024
La Chimera and Kinds of Kindness posters
Give us a Best Movie Poster Oscars category, you cowards
Movie posters
The best movie posters of the month: January 2025
Eurovision 2025 logo
The new Eurovision logo has triggered a deep design debate
logo for Jolene, Hornsey Road in a hand-drawn style
Has maximalism finally had its moment? How 'understated' may be 2025's buzzword
Fantastic Four character art posters
Marvel's minimalist new Fantastic Four artwork is retro perfection
Latest in Poster Design
Glastonbury Festival 2025 poster
The new Glastonbury Festival poster falls flat with forgettable retro design
Star Wars Episode III rerelease poster
'The nostalgia bait is working': fans praise new Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith poster
Fantastic Four poster
Your thoughts on the Fantastic 4 AI poster allegations
The Monkey movie poster
Bizarre movie poster for The Monkey makes a bold statement
Fantastic Four character art posters
Marvel's minimalist new Fantastic Four artwork is retro perfection
Fantastic Four poster
The Fantastic Four controversy shows AI has ruined poster design
Latest in News
Glastonbury Festival 2025 poster
The new Glastonbury Festival poster falls flat with forgettable retro design
ASUS Zenbook OLED deal
This ASUS Zenbook laptop has a smashing discount, now only $799.99
Cricut Maker 4 and Explore 4 series
Cricut's new Maker 4 will be twice as fast as the best-selling Maker 3 model
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 gets a wild new park design
Acclaim Entertainment logo
Acclaim Entertainment's revival is peak 90s nostalgia – but it needs the games to back it up
Honor MagicPad 2 review
The Honor MagicPad 2 is the first tablet I actually bought after reviewing it