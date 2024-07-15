Ingenious 'trashed' Twisters billboard turns movie ads upside down

The marketing for Twisters, the standalone sequel to the 1996 disaster thriller, didn't exactly get off to the best of starts. We recently included the poster design in our pick of the worst movie posters of 2024 so far. But we've now spotted a much more impressive billboard design for the film that puts a twist (sorry) on traditional OOH advertising.

In some very creative marketing, Warner Bros has installed a billboard in Paris that looks like it's suffered some serious vandalism. The poster is upside down, the case shattered, and cables protrude into the sky, making it look like it's been dumped there by one of the movie's eponymous tornadoes.

THIS IS SO GOOFY OMG pic.twitter.com/f7okIuAd96July 11, 2024

The pile of sand around the billboard may look a little too neatly arranged to be the aftermath of a tornado passing through. However, the clever stunt demands attention from anyone passing by, making them take notice of the new movie's release this month. And it's got people talking online too, with people sharing snaps of the installation on social media. "This is a 'pay close attention' to this perfection type of marketing moment," one person commented on X.

The film was also being promoted with the installation of an American pick-up from the movie in front of the Saint-Lazare train station.

Le pick-up américain du film #Twisters a atterri sur le parvis de la #GareSaintLazare à #Paris jusqu'au 10/07/24. 1 borne photo vous invite à vous immerger dans ce décor. Cette activité est organisée par @warnerbrosfr & l'agence Frénésie. #Twisters sortira au #cinema le 19/07/24. pic.twitter.com/DPLFHG9PnDJuly 9, 2024

Twisters will be released on 19 July.