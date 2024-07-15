Ingenious 'trashed' Twisters billboard turns movie ads upside down

News
By
published

The marketing team went wild.

A Twisters billboard
(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The marketing for Twisters, the standalone sequel to the 1996 disaster thriller, didn't exactly get off to the best of starts. We recently included the poster design in our pick of the worst movie posters of 2024 so far. But we've now spotted a much more impressive billboard design for the film that puts a twist (sorry) on traditional OOH advertising.

In some very creative marketing, Warner Bros has installed a billboard in Paris that looks like it's suffered some serious vandalism. The poster is upside down, the case shattered, and cables protrude into the sky, making it look like it's been dumped there by one of the movie's eponymous tornadoes.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles