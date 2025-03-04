Apple somehow managed to make the iPad line up even stranger

So much for Apple Intelligence.

iPad 11th generation
(Image credit: Apple)

After weeks of rumours, Apple today unveiled the brand new iPad Air, featuring the M3 chip and a redesigned Magic Keyboard. It's a pretty by-the-numbers upgrade (literally, in the case of the case of the jump from M2 to M3), with no notable design upgrades – just a spec bump. But along with the Air, Apple also quietly dropped an 11th generation iPad. And just like the previous iteration of the base-level iPad, this one is raising eyebrows. Will this end up being one of the best drawing tablets, or a flop?

If you thought the new iPad Air was an iterative upgrade, wait till you hear about the iPad. Apple has added the A16 chip, upped the base storage and slightly lowered the price. But the most baffling thing about it is the glaring omission of Apple Intelligence. In a world where Apple seems to be gearing all of its products towards its in-house AI, the launch of a new iPad without Apple Intelligence seems... odd.

