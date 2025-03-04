After weeks of rumours, Apple today unveiled the brand new iPad Air, featuring the M3 chip and a redesigned Magic Keyboard. It's a pretty by-the-numbers upgrade (literally, in the case of the case of the jump from M2 to M3), with no notable design upgrades – just a spec bump. But along with the Air, Apple also quietly dropped an 11th generation iPad. And just like the previous iteration of the base-level iPad, this one is raising eyebrows. Will this end up being one of the best drawing tablets, or a flop?

If you thought the new iPad Air was an iterative upgrade, wait till you hear about the iPad. Apple has added the A16 chip, upped the base storage and slightly lowered the price. But the most baffling thing about it is the glaring omission of Apple Intelligence. In a world where Apple seems to be gearing all of its products towards its in-house AI, the launch of a new iPad without Apple Intelligence seems... odd.

(Image credit: Future/Apple)

The 10th generation iPad was already confusing. With support for only the 1st generation and USB-C versions of the Apple Pencil, and a relatively high starting price compared with the iPad Air, it always slotted awkwardly into the line up. The price issue has been somewhat addressed with the new $349 RRP, but the absence of Apple Intelligence doesn't exactly scream future-proof.

Even the iPad mini 7 has Apple Intelligence (Image credit: Future)

Much like the lack of MagSafe in the new iPhone 16e, the new iPad's lack of, erm, intelligence, has surprised fans. "No Apple Intelligence on the iPad then? It felt that Apple was pushing to ensure all their devices had it," one Redditor comments, while another adds, I was expecting at least an A17. Just to be in line with the iPad mini and bring Apple intelligence to every device in the lineup. Wtf."

The iPad 11th just launched, but it raises a question: Is Apple Intelligence still a priority for Apple? Strange how the budget iPhone 16e gets it, yet the entry-level iPad doesn’t. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/p8TSYmGFLxMarch 4, 2025

iPad 11? Oh, not built for Apple Intelligence. pic.twitter.com/3Z1TadrOX8March 4, 2025

Indeed, even the iPad mini's recent incremental update was, according to Apple's marketing copy, very much aimed towards being able to describe the device as 'built for Apple Intelligence'. The sudden arrival of a new tablet that doesn't support the tech is a little baffling given the company's dogged insistence on adding Apple Intelligence to tons of product categories over the last year or so.

Still, there are plenty of iPads out there that do support Apple Intelligence, including the new iPad Air, the iPad Pro, and the aforementioned iPad mini. If you're wondering which model is for you, take a look at our guide to the various iPad generations.