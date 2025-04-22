Tesla's tried it with its weird drinking glasses and cat tray, but no car brand does unusual side projects quite like Rolls-Royce.

The luxury carmaker has already designed a champagne chest and probably the most ridiculous toy car ever. Now it's taking its unexpected accessory designs further with a handcrafted Rolls-Royce chess set.

On the face of it, chess may seems a random addition for Roll-Royce, but accessories designer Nick Abrams describes the set as a "natural evolution of the sense of hosting and occasion that defines the Rolls-Royce experience,” going on to note that both the brand and the game of chess are all about "thinking ahead and working strategically".

This Rolls-Royce of chess sets (sorry) features an aluminium board with a leather base and various options of veneer finish, including obsidian ayous and blackwood.

We're told the base rises gently from the centre to reflect the "waft lines" of Rolls-Royce cars, while the board opens in a "single theatrical motion” to reveal the ceramic and stainless-steel coated pieces in a leather-lined compartment that rises from the board.

The board is magnetised so pieces stay put, and there are drawers at each end for stowing extra queens.

With Spirit of Ecstasy emblems on the front and back and the option of personalisation, the product has the finesse and sleek mechanics you would expect, but are the chess pieces just a little bit too minimalist?

Rolls-Royce says it looked at the traditional profiles and extruded them downwards to a square base to create sheer monolithic forms. But, as several people have noted, they quickly bring salt shakers and pepper grinders to mind.

In chess, the most elaborate piece is usually the knight because of the work involved in carving a horse, but Roll-Royce has stripped the piece down to just a few immaculate lines.

The set can only be ordered as a custom job. The price isn't published, but I expect it will cost more than some cars. You can express interest at the Rolls-Royce website.

