Does Rolls-Royce's sleek chess set take its minimalism a move too far?

News
By published

Chess pieces or salt shakers?

Rolls-Royce chess set
(Image credit: Rolls-Royce)

Tesla's tried it with its weird drinking glasses and cat tray, but no car brand does unusual side projects quite like Rolls-Royce.

The luxury carmaker has already designed a champagne chest and probably the most ridiculous toy car ever. Now it's taking its unexpected accessory designs further with a handcrafted Rolls-Royce chess set.

Image 1 of 2
Rolls-Royce chess set
(Image credit: Rolls-Royce)
Image 1 of 2
Rolls-Royce chess set
(Image credit: Rolls-Royce)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.