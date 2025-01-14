Tri-fold phones are cool – but they’re NOT the next big thing

Samsung is staying cautious, and you should too.

Photograph of hands holding a Huawei Mate XT tri-fold phone with a brown case.
Samsung is squaring up to compete with the tri-fold Huawei Mate XT, pictured – but I'm not convinced. (Image credit: Huawei)

At CES 2025, Samsung showed off two potential designs for a tri-fold Galaxy phone. At a show that otherwise felt pretty cautious and predictable, this was one of the more notable pieces of news – even though it wasn’t even an actual product announcement.

Rumors have been swirling for months about when – not if, but when – Samsung will bring out a three-section foldable Galaxy phone to join the rest of its folding phone line-up, which currently includes the Z Fold and Z Flip lines (some of the best camera phones). The manufacturer still seems to be settling on the exact form the tri-fold is going to take, hence the two designs shown off at CES, one folding fully inwards, the other with a portion of the screen still on show when fully closed. One assumes that part of the point of showing them off was to gauge public reaction.

