The Texas Rangers recently got into an awkward spot of bother after it released a new hat featuring a design with a misfortunately rude translation. Featuring 'Texas' in varsity style lettering with the baseball team's iconic 'T' lettermark pasted over the 'x', the resulting word "tetas" tickled some Spanish-speaking fans – I'll leave the translating up to you, although I'm sure you can make an educated guess as to its definition.

While the Rangers' design fail is an amusing misstep, it also serves as a humble reminder. When it comes to making merchandise, it doesn't matter whether you're following design trends or paying homage to your brand heritage, it's always best to have a second opinion.

(Image credit: Texas Rangers)

Part of the New Era’s “Overlap 5950” cap collection, the Texas Rangers' design looked fairly unassuming among the ranks. As each unique design features a team's lettermark over its jersey wordmark, it seems the Rangers' unintentionally raunchy design is simply an unfortunate and hilarious coincidence.

That didn't stop fans from noting the mishap, which led to the hat being quickly removed from the MLB Shop website. Despite the word's rude connotation, many were disappointed that the design was removed, with many seeing the funny side of the situation. "The Texas Rangers need to bring the “Tetas” hat back!!!!! The people LOVE Tetas!!!!!" said one fan on X. "As a lesbian who is also a Texas Rangers fan… I need this hat," another added.

Guy who loves the Texas Rangers and big melons: if only I could find a hat that combines my passions https://t.co/3IX5In2VAcMarch 10, 2025

