The Texas Rangers' raunchy design fail is an unexpected hit with fans

Who knew Spanish profanity would be so popular?

Texas Rangers Tetas hat
(Image credit: Texas Rangers)

The Texas Rangers recently got into an awkward spot of bother after it released a new hat featuring a design with a misfortunately rude translation. Featuring 'Texas' in varsity style lettering with the baseball team's iconic 'T' lettermark pasted over the 'x', the resulting word "tetas" tickled some Spanish-speaking fans – I'll leave the translating up to you, although I'm sure you can make an educated guess as to its definition.

While the Rangers' design fail is an amusing misstep, it also serves as a humble reminder. When it comes to making merchandise, it doesn't matter whether you're following design trends or paying homage to your brand heritage, it's always best to have a second opinion.

