Top design brands offer $4500-worth of software for $2

Autodesk's Sketchbook Pro is part of the bundle.

Pay it Forward is a new charitable initiative that offers the products of 16 of the top digital design companies, a pay-what-you-want price tag, with all profits going to healthcare startup charity Watsi.

The bundle includes 75% off the web design tool Macaw, and year subscriptions to digital sketching tool Sketchbook Pro and photo editing suite Pixlr Pro, and loads more.

In total, the 16 brands are offering $4,500-worth of savings per bundle bought, at a minimum of $2 per bundle.

Dribbble is also part of the pack of software and assets that you'll get.

In the seven days since it was launched, 11,126 bundles have been bought, with $90,193 being raised, and the deal runs out on 31 December!

Since its launch, Watsi has funded healthcare for 2,631 people in 19 countries.

The bundle, which anyone can buy for a minimum of $2, includes products from leading digital companies Autodesk, Carbon, Dissolve, Karma, Macaw, MOO, StackSocial, Studio, Survata, Threadless, and Wunderlist.

What do you make of this charitable endeavor project? Let us know in the comments box below!