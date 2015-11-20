The week in GIFs: the one with the advertising crisis

With such busy schedules to keep, you might not have had the chance to catch up on this week's biggest design news stories. Lucky for you, we've rounded them up in this handy little list that'll make sure you get to the good stuff, quickly.

Posters are usually devised for clients, but these ones served instead as creative catharsis. The 10 evocative designs poke fun at common designer problems. Check them out here: do you identify with any of these issues yourself?

Google Play Books got an upgrade this week designed specifically for comic book fans, altering its viewing capabilities to make it easier to read comics on mobile devices. Download the app now and enjoy several free comics to celebrate these new features, for a limited time only. Find out more here.

To celebrate the upcoming launch of its new website, leading font shop HypeForType has made 30 of its iconic, hand-crafted typefaces available for free. Find out how to get them here.

Here's some other free stuff we shared this week that's still available:

Reallusion has brought motion capture out of the film studio and into the front room, by launching the new Mocap Plug-in for Kinect for Xbox One, for use with its own iClone 6 Pro software. Find out more about it here.

HTML5 is proving one big headache for the digital advertising world, says Chris Ball, head of digital at Hogarth Worldwide. Why has this happened, and what can we do about it? Read the article here.

Non-profit Code.org has come up with a Star Wars-themed tutorial for learning to write code. By guiding the new Star Wars droid BB8 with drag-and-drop blocks, you can get a hang of basic JavaScript commands. Find out more here.

Any branding expert will tell you that colours are loaded with subtle messages and meanings that will affect how consumers perceive your products. A new infographic from Inc explains which colours designers should look out for, as well as the art behind choosing the perfect logo design for your brand. Check it out here.

Like this? Read these!