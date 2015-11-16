Font of the day: RockOut

We're big fans of typography and are always seeking out new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth paying for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

RockOut by Tom Chalky

Designer Tom Chalky kicks off our font of the day posts this week with handcrafted typeface RockOut. "My latest brush script display font RockOut is rough, loud, creative and stands out from the crowd whilst still being a legible typeface," he comments.

RockOut is available to download for free over on Creative Market. But hurry, this offer is available for a limited time only.

