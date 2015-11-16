How to get 30 fonts for free!

Get 30 free fonts at HypeForType

To celebrate the upcoming launch of its new website, leading font shop HypeForType has made 30 of its iconic, hand-crafted typefaces available for free.

All you have to do is sign up to be notified when the new HypeForType website goes live, and you'll receive an email with the download link.

Founded by typophile Alex Haigh, HypeForType is a growing hotbed of typographic talent, and a platform for designers to try and buy unique fonts.

Haigh's pocket-sized font companion The Little Black Font Book has also been revised and improved – Volume 2 is on sale now for £2.99.

Liked this? Read these...