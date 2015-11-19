Topics

Font of the day: Balqis

By Graphic design  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Balqis from Artimasa Studio, which is free to download.

We're big fans of typography and are always seeking out new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth paying for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Balqis from Artimasa Studio

A feminine calligraphy typeface, Balqis presents a casual and natural feeling. With high contrast and legibility, Balqis perfectly suited to wedding invitations, greeting cards, logos and a variety of other print and digital designs.

Balqis is available to download for free over on Behance.

Free font: Balqis

