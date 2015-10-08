Affinity Designer celebrates anniversary with big discounts

Affinity Designer has challenged Photoshop over the last year

It's been a big year for Affinity Designer, the first Mac app created by Nottingham-based developers and publishers Serif. Having been showered with five star reviews, it wasn't long until the app became the Apple Editor's Choice and scooped the Apple Design award.

The success of Affinity Designer has been meteoric, with more artists and web designers discovering how to draw and loving how the app has shaken up the graphic design software industry. So to celebrate an amazing year, Serif have cut the price of Affinity Designer by 20% to £29.99 / US$39.99 / €39.99 until 20 October 2015.

"Having spent five years investing in developing the product, the launch of Affinity Designer a year ago was a pretty nerve-wracking event as it was so critical to the company,” said Ashley Hewson, Serif's Managing Director.

“While we obviously hoped for good things, we could not have predicted just how well received and how successful the product has been in its first year."

Free updates for Affinity Designer will be introduced over the next few years

Along with a one-off cost with no subscrption and the promise of more free updates to come, there's never been a better time to get started with Affinity Designer.

