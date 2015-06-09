Illustrator rival wins Apple Design award

Serif's Tony Brightman receiving the award

Launched last year, Mac app Affinity Designer has set out to be the first serious challenge to the dominance of Adobe Illustrator within the design industry.

And last night its makers, British software developer Serif, got a big boost, as the app scooped an Apple Design Award at the company's developer event, WWDC, in San Fransisco.

Affinity Designer was one of just two Mac apps to win the coveted award

Representing excellence in design, technology, and innovation, the highly-coveted Apple Design Awards were bestowed on just two Mac apps this year, the rest awarded to iPhone and iPad products.

"This is a such a proud moment for our company," said Ashley Hewson, managing director of Serif. "The Affinity project is something we have been working on tirelessly now for five years, and to receive such huge recognition from the biggest company in the world for what we have done is simply amazing."

The tool is challenging Adobe Illustrator's dominance of the design market

Tony Brightman, head of the Affinity Development team, added: "Affinity Designer has been a labour of love for our development team, and to have all their hard work rewarded in this way is fantastic."

You can download Affinity Designer and try it for free for 10 days here. The team have also announced a 20 per cent discount on the full product to celebrate the award.

Liked this? Read these!