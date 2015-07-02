How to draw a cowering figure

Click the icon in the top right to enlarge the image

Although it's always best to tailor each figure specifically to its scene, there are a couple of basic staples that can get you started here. We're talking body language and facial expression, and if you can't see both then the other needs to get the message across.

The word cowering is normally associated with fear, either so debilitating that it denotes an acceptance of one's fate, or pleading to be spared whatever the particular terror is.

Body language

It's natural instinct in that position to arch away from the threat or curl up into a ball, rather like the foetal position, trying to make yourself as small as possible a target.

Despite different features, you should be able to use recognisable human body language to put across that same terror in humanoid creatures.

Expression

Facial features that show terror: wide eyes, eyebrows angled up at the brow and wide open mouth

Either body-language stereotype should work if correctly placed with respect to the peril. Suitable facial expression should consolidate the message.

For some examples of interpretation of abject terror, you could do worse than seek out some of those classic horror B-movie posters with screaming girls in them. Eyes wide open, eyebrows angled up at the brow and mouth agape mid-scream.

This article originally appeared in ImagineFX magazine.

