Top design festival's future set to be announced

Future THU events and projects will be revealed on the Gnomon Stage

September saw the Trojan Horse Was a Unicorn conference return for a third triumphant year. With invaluable talks from industry leading creative talent, as well as giving attendees a chance to meet their heroes, the festival has quickly become an event artists can't miss.

The runaway success of the festival has lead to the launch of THU TV, however the future of the THU event itself has remained uncertain. To clear things up, event founder Andre Luis and Ambassador Scott Ross will discuss what's next on the Gnomon Stage in LA on Thursday 19 November.

Detailing both THU's future and new projects in the making, the talk will feature appearances from THU speakers, including Alberto Mielgo, Robh Ruppel, Frank Tzeng, Jeremy Mann, Alessandro Baldasseroni, Loic Zimmermann, Louie Tucci, Justin Fields, Devon Fay, Andrew Schmidt, Dan Luvisi, and many more.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite, but if you can't make it in person, the presentation will be streamed live from the THU Livestream channel. With the first-come-first-served seating sure to fill up fast, early arrival is recommended to avoid disappointment. See full event details below.

Schedule (GMT)

1900 – 1930: Introduction by Andre Luis and Scott Ross

1930 – 20:00: THU TV Explained and the Future of the Festival

20:00 – 20:30: What’s next for the THU Tribe?

20:30 – 21:00: Audience Questions

Andre Luis THU Founder

Andre's marketing background has helped him build THU

Andre Luis is a notoriously busy man. Not only is he the Co-Founder and Director of the Trojan Horse was a Unicorn festival, but he is also the Co-Founder and CEO of Portuguese animation company, Yellow Mammoth, and Partner and CEO of Blackorange, a technology company operating out of Lisbon.

Prior to THU’s launch in 2013, Andre co-founded a digital entertainment school in Portugal, which he ran for four years. Andre has a background in marketing, with a passion for good graphic design and smart branding.

Scott Ross THU Ambassador

Expect big THU announcements from Scott and Andre

Considered by many as one of the pioneers of digital media, Scott Ross’ career in entertainment and technology has spanned four decades. He was the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Digital Domain, Inc., one of the largest digital production studios in the motion picture and advertising industries.

Having successfully sold Digital Domain, he is now an active consultant and travels the world giving insightful and inspiring talks about the digital entertainment industry. In 2013, Scott Ross attended the THU festival, and in 2014 he became the Ambassador.

