Indie art festival launches own TV service

Trojan Horse was a Unicorn – an event that describes itself as being like Burning Man meets TED – is to stream live and on-demand TV around the clock for the full five days of the festival.

If you can't attend the event itself, THU TV is the next best thing. During breaks in the live schedule you will be able to watch exclusive recorded shows all produced in Troia, Portugal with speakers and attendees.

There will be career path chats with industry legends, one-on-one interviews with first-class artists, Q&A sessions with speaker panels, live group talks, recruiter insights from top studios, art battle highlights, gallery show recaps and software presentations.

We spoke to event organiser Andre Luis about how THU TV came about...

How did you come up with the idea of THU TV, and what is it going to bring to the THU experience?

Since day one I knew that THU would be small and would need an online presence. However I didn't want to make a normal streaming show as that would not show people the real magic of THU.

So after two editions I realised that we needed to make a special THU for the attendees at home. We will talk directly to them and manage exclusive content, live demos, interviews, fireside chats etc.

Who will be presenting the TV, and why did you choose them?

Louie Tucci, Afonso Salcedo, Beren Neal, Scott Ross, Robert Redman, Jack Gilson. They're all passionate people and amazing communicators. These people know exactly what the artists and the community want to learn and know.

How will the TV work? Who can see it?

We will have 24 hour coverage of the event with live and on-demand content—you will have access to all the activities at THU. Everyone who has a virtual ticket gets access, and these will be limited, like the THU onsite ticket.

How has THU changed in its three years?

So far the only changes have been at the organisation; the experience, in terms of its content and vibe, is the same. We have listeed to the attendees to see what we need to improve, and this year we believe we will cover all the problems of the first two editions.

Is THU TV going to be around next year? (Will there be another year?)

It's a good question. Let's see the reaction of the attendees and their feedback, then we will see the next step. For now we just want to make an incredible experience for everyone.

