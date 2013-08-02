20 top-quality free Drupal themes

WordPress may be the most popular content management system, but you’ll be surprised to see just how much Drupal has grown and matured over the years in terms of power, stability, performance and design quality.

A few years ago it may have been difficult to find an attractive free Drupal theme, but that’s no longer the case. So we’ve handpicked 20 top-quality free Drupal 7 themes to show you just how much the platform has evolved...

Marinelli is a flexible three-column design with eight extra collapsible regions and a slider. It also comes with integrated rotating banners at the top where you can highlight your most relevant content. This is a very attractive design that will work well for corporate websites.

Bluez is a great-looking Drupal theme for businesses. It has a simple, clean design with a bright colour scheme. You can customise just about everything, from the slideshow to the colours and social icons, you can even use Google Web Fonts.

This professional responsive theme for Drupal is another great choice for a business, no matter the niche. It features a responsive slideshow, custom social links and Google Web Fonts along with the three-column footer.

This responsive theme caters for children’s education but can be altered for any niche. It features multiple colours, configurable header images a multicolumn layout and has an adaptive and elegant Syntactically Awesome Stylesheet (Sass) based grid system.

Day and Night is a wonderful responsive design that uses the Zen base theme. It features a tile layout, a clean drop down menu and support for Sassy Cascading Style Sheers (Scass) and Sass. A great choice for an events website or a blog.

This is a fantastic free responsive theme developed by Zymphonies. It’s a clean and minimal design that features a one and two-column layout, nivo slider and a custom front page. Check out the live demo.

Hatch is the perfect theme for photographers, illustrators, designers and anyone who wants to show off their portfolio. This simple Drupal 7 theme is based on the 960 Grid System and features an automatic thumbnail view on the front page for your latest articles or designs.

This minimalist responsive Drupal theme is specifically designed with businesses in mind and features a plethora of options. The theme offers multiple column layouts, adjustable slider and is also webform ready. With so many features on offer it’s amazing that this theme is free.

Likeable is an elegant theme that would be perfect for an online magazine or blog. It features a slideshow to showcase recent posts. Check out the live demo - you won't be disappointed.

Simple Corp is a stunning free Drupal theme that you will want to use. The theme is fully responsive and uses some fancy CSS3 effects for the portfolio section. The design is minimalistic and is available in various colour schemes. It features social icons, a multicolumn layout and a slider. Absolutely amazing for a free theme.

Another great theme from Zymphonies, this responsive theme includes one and two-column layout support, multi-level drop down menus and a custom front page. A professional looking theme for any business.

One of the most beautiful free Drupal themes available, Corked Screwer is a responsive design so you can be sure it will work across a number of devices. It features a slideshow and multicolumn layouts. This would be perfect for a people who want to show off their work. Definitely worth checking out.

Designed by Wendell Fernandes and released for Smashing Magazine and its readers, this is a responsive theme featuring a responsive slideshow. A great theme for a small business or a freelancer.

A slick Drupal theme with a minimalist design. It comes with a dropdown menu, a slideshow at the top and just about everything you need for a simple site that would be perfect for a freelancer or a start-up.

If you’re looking for an ecommerce Drupal 7 theme for your online shop, this is worth checking out. It comes with everything you need to sell products online. Plus, it’s a responsive theme which means it will work across all devices.

Originally a premium theme, the Drupal community voted that TouchPro should be released for free, and you should be glad they did. It's a simple, two-column layout and features a slider that would work well for a blog or online magazine.

For all those photographers looking for a theme to showcase their portfolio, you’re in luck. This marvellous theme is tile-based like Windows 8. It comes with a host of options from customisable background to photo overlay. Plus it’s a responsive theme.

This minimal and elegant Drupal theme features a fixed-width, customisable slideshow, multiple column layouts and is highly customisable. It also supports Google Fonts and is great for any blogger or business.

Open Church is an impressive free Drupal theme that offers social and multimedia integration. It uses the 960 grid system and would suit any events-based site.

Every company should have a blog. And having a good-looking blog is a must if you want your readers to spend more time reading your content. Responsive Blog is a simple yet eye-catching theme that features social icons, mobile support and a slideshow. So grab it while it’s still free.

