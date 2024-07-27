I love the detailed illustration of this Joker 2 magazine cover

News
By
published

Gotham's supervillain duo just got even grittier.

Empire magazine cover for Joker: Folie À Deux
(Image credit: Empire)

Empire has revealed its latest magazine covers for the upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux, giving fans an up-close exposé of The Joker and Harley. Director Todd Phillips' original Joker in 2019 was a grittier take on the iconic DC villain and the stylish magazine covers promise yet more brooding character design.

With legendary pop star Lady Gaga taking the role of the formidable Harley Quinn, and Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as Joker, the new film is set to be a musical mashup with a dark DC twist. With the recent trailer and these stylish magazine covers combined, I'm more excited than ever to see the next chapter in the Joker's chaotic tale.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles