I love the detailed illustration of this Joker 2 magazine cover

Empire has revealed its latest magazine covers for the upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux, giving fans an up-close exposé of The Joker and Harley. Director Todd Phillips' original Joker in 2019 was a grittier take on the iconic DC villain and the stylish magazine covers promise yet more brooding character design.

With legendary pop star Lady Gaga taking the role of the formidable Harley Quinn, and Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as Joker, the new film is set to be a musical mashup with a dark DC twist. With the recent trailer and these stylish magazine covers combined, I'm more excited than ever to see the next chapter in the Joker's chaotic tale.

(Image credit: Empire)

The main magazine cover features a clean-cut Joker in a crisp white suit. Fans of the first film will recognise his iconic makeup featuring a red nose, triangle eye motifs and that all-important oversized red smile. In contrast, a grimy-looking Harley lurks half-shrouded behind him, sporting smeared makeup and bright red lipstick that subtly mimics the Joker's look.

The second cover design is an edgy portrait of the pair created by artist Peter Strain. Featuring a spliced illustration of the Joker and Harley joined by a menacing smile, the moody design is a powerful communion of Gotham's supervillain duo. Constrained behind a wall of cracked glass, the pair radiates a foreboding energy practically clawing to escape.

(Image credit: Empire)

