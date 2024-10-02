The Rumours film poster is pure chaos (and I love it)

Give me more motion design.

Rumours poster
(Image credit: Elevation Pictures)

An exclusive poster has dropped for the upcoming apocalyptic horror-comedy, Rumours, and from the aesthetic alone I'm already a huge fan. While traditional static posters can create a sense of mood and nuance, Rumours' larger-than-life motion design is a chaotic feast for the eyes that breaks every film poster design rule in a magnificently offbeat way.

Fashioned as an old-school tabliod magazine, the film poster has a retro feel that adds to the overall absurdity of the design. It's an expert blend of unique creativity and playful easter eggs. proving that film poster promos don't have to be confined to brooding minimalism or overplayed floating head design.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

