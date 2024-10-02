The Rumours film poster is pure chaos (and I love it)
Give me more motion design.
An exclusive poster has dropped for the upcoming apocalyptic horror-comedy, Rumours, and from the aesthetic alone I'm already a huge fan. While traditional static posters can create a sense of mood and nuance, Rumours' larger-than-life motion design is a chaotic feast for the eyes that breaks every film poster design rule in a magnificently offbeat way.
Fashioned as an old-school tabliod magazine, the film poster has a retro feel that adds to the overall absurdity of the design. It's an expert blend of unique creativity and playful easter eggs. proving that film poster promos don't have to be confined to brooding minimalism or overplayed floating head design.
Exclusive motion poster for ‘RUMOURS’, an apocalyptic horror-comedy starring Cate Blanchett.In theaters on October 18. pic.twitter.com/rVNvIIcK2NOctober 1, 2024
The Rumours motion poster has all the hallmarks of a traditional film poster, artfully weaved into a tabloid aesthetic. Famous cast members are given the spotlight through fake scandalous headlines and reviews scroll by in the 'Kritics Korner'. Functioning almost as a trailer/poster hybrid, sections of the magazine come to life with snippets from the upcoming film, giving fans a flavour of its mysterious dramatic tone.
The muted colour scheme of yellow, orange and navy adds retro authenticity to the design, offset by more playful details like the "only 103 minutes!" runtime and the promise of a "Giant Brain!" that's the "size of a hatchback". It's a wonderfully weird genre-bending film poster that's as perplexing as it is intriguing, fully embracing its aesthetic to buck current design trends.
This year we've been blessed with some weird and wonderful film posters, like the Kinds of Kindness posters that are stunningly bizarre (and aesthetically magnificent). Besides this year's new releases, we were also treated to some stunning franchise revivals, like the Alien: Romulus poster which was a stunning return to form, delighting fans with its terrifying imagery.
