This 2024 film illustration is the ultimate test for movie buffs

By
published

Can you identify them all?

Kyle Hilton&#039;s 2024 movies illustration
(Image credit: Kyle Hilton/Entertainment Weekly)

Have you been paying attention to this year's movie releases? Then you might be able to identify all the films referenced in this jam-packed illustration. The detailed artwork is the ultimate test of your 2024 film knowledge, with subtle details that will perplex even the most advanced movie buffs.

This year we've seen some stunning design in the movie scene, from captivating film posters to mind-bending VFX artistry, and this stylish illustration celebrates the very best of it all. The more I look, the more references I seem to spot and I'm not even fully convinced I've caught all the details – it's truly the gift that keeps on giving this festive season.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

