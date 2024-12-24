Have you been paying attention to this year's movie releases? Then you might be able to identify all the films referenced in this jam-packed illustration. The detailed artwork is the ultimate test of your 2024 film knowledge, with subtle details that will perplex even the most advanced movie buffs.

This year we've seen some stunning design in the movie scene, from captivating film posters to mind-bending VFX artistry, and this stylish illustration celebrates the very best of it all. The more I look, the more references I seem to spot and I'm not even fully convinced I've caught all the details – it's truly the gift that keeps on giving this festive season.

(Image credit: Kyle Hilton/Entertainment Weekly)

Created by Kyle Hilton for Entertainment Weekly, the playful illustration is similar to children's search-and-find books, packed with subtle design details. With iconic characters like the Joker, Deadpool and Beetlejuice the art celebrates the very best of 2024 cinema. "This poster is pure chaos and I love it! So many Easter eggs to spot," one X user commented, while another added, "The level of detail in this illustration is insane. Kyle Hilton killed it." Some film fans were a little confused with the brief, with one user joking "Why did I think this was a Where's Waldo."

Over on the r/Letterboxd subreddit OP u/Fincherfood posted an edited version of the image with all the films identified (no spoilers here, I'll let you figure out the answers first). For more movie news, check out why fans are euphoric about the "comic-book accuracy" of James Gunn's Superman trailer or take a look at the subtle VFX behind Here, the new movie from Robert Zemeckis and Tom Hanks.