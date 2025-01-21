Balenciaga's ugly game console looks like a cheap Cybertruck-inspired Game Boy

Hype fashion and gaming really don't mix.

Balenciaga game console
(Image credit: Demnagram via Instagram)

The great Spanish fashion designer Cristóbal Balenciaga will be rolling in his grave this week. The Kering-owned brand that uses his name today has made a handheld retro gaming console – and it's as hideous as you might expect.

The Balenciaga console looks like a cross between a Nintendo Game Boy and a Tesla Cybertruck done on the cheap. If anything the limited-edition device reinforces the argument that gaming and hype fashion really don't mix. One of the best retro games consoles it is not.

