Epic Games sues Google and Samsung for "anticompetitive actions"

News
By
published

"Epic's latest lawsuit is meritless," says Google exec.

Epic Games
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Epic Games is suing Samsung and Google over an Auto Blocker feature that the game developer claims is preventing competition from third-party app stores. The lawsuit comes after a similar legal dispute back in August 2020, which saw the Fortnite developer win a case to remedy "Google’s monopolistic behaviour".

While there are plenty of games consoles on the market, mobile gaming still remains a popular medium – something that is allegedly restricted thanks to Samsung's Auto Blocker feature. While Samsung claims that Auto Blocker "protects your Galaxy device and data by preventing the installation of applications from unauthorized sources", Epic alleges it's merely a result of "anticompetitive actions."

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles