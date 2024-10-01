Epic Games sues Google and Samsung for "anticompetitive actions"

Epic Games is suing Samsung and Google over an Auto Blocker feature that the game developer claims is preventing competition from third-party app stores. The lawsuit comes after a similar legal dispute back in August 2020, which saw the Fortnite developer win a case to remedy "Google’s monopolistic behaviour".

While there are plenty of games consoles on the market, mobile gaming still remains a popular medium – something that is allegedly restricted thanks to Samsung's Auto Blocker feature. While Samsung claims that Auto Blocker "protects your Galaxy device and data by preventing the installation of applications from unauthorized sources", Epic alleges it's merely a result of "anticompetitive actions."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the lawsuit states, in July 2024 Samsung introduced Auto Blocker as a default function on its devices. Blocking its users from accessing content outside of the Google Play Store or Samsung Galaxy Store, Epic claims it's "no coincidence" due to Samsung and Google's "exceptionally close relationship."

According to Epic, users who wish to access outside stores must complete "an exceptionally onerous 21-step process", (which it meticulously chronicles in a detailed blog post) essentially "blocking every other store from competing on a level playing field." Epic alleges that there is no way for third-party stores to become officially authorised under Samsung's Auto Blocker, playing into the anticompetitive actions that the 2020 lawsuit win was supposed to remedy.

🧵Epic’s latest lawsuit is a meritless and dangerous move. Google did not request that Samsung create their Auto Blocker feature. (1/5) https://t.co/WFrPXAje9ZOctober 1, 2024

In response to the lawsuit, Google’s Android head of security David Kleidermacher shared on X: "Epic’s latest lawsuit is a meritless and dangerous move. Google did not request that Samsung create their Auto Blocker feature." Claiming that Auto Block was introduced for the protection of its users, Google claims that "To make this about access to a game is deliberately misleading; this is about user safety. And Epic’s lawsuit puts their corporate interests above user protections.”

Regarding the 2020 legal dispute, Epic claims "The jury’s decision was unanimous and clear; Google’s agreements with OEMs to block competition are illegal". The new lawsuit asks the court to eliminate Samsung's Auto Blocker feature to enable competition and prevent anti-competitive behaviour. For more news from Epic, check out its Reality Scan app that uses your phone camera to make 3D models or take a look at its game-changing MetaHuman integration for UEFN.