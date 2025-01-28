We've seen some garish Xbox collaborations in the past, from nail polish with OPI to the Gucci Xbox Series X. But Coca-Cola's vibrantly coloured drinks brand Fanta has just revealed what could be the loudest video game console design we've seen to date.

Fanta is giving away lurid console bundles and wireless controllers "representing the most popular flavours in the brand's portfolio", such as orange, lemon and grape. The result makes even the flashier Switch colour ways look drab.

I'm wondering if I would be able to concentrate on a game with a controller that looks like it's been painted with food colourings as bright as a high vis jackets. And while we rate the Xbox as the best games console for value in our buying guide, the gaudy colours make it look like a cheap toy. I guess at least the design looks less generic than the drab Balenciaga game console.

Fanta will be picking winners each week for 15 Xbox wireless controllers and two Xbox Series X console bundles. Alongside the limited-edition promotional hardware, the competition also offers chances to win Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions (only redeemable by new members).

Players need to be 18 or over and must scan a QR code and download the Coke App to see if they're a winner. If you don't get lucky, see prices of the standard coloured Xbox and other consoles below.