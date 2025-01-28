Fanta's just unveiled the most garish Xbox branding collab yet

I've just been blinded by an Xbox controller.

A bright yellow Fanta-branded Xbox controller and a bottle of Fanta
(Image credit: Coca-Cola / Microsoft)

We've seen some garish Xbox collaborations in the past, from nail polish with OPI to the Gucci Xbox Series X. But Coca-Cola's vibrantly coloured drinks brand Fanta has just revealed what could be the loudest video game console design we've seen to date.

Fanta is giving away lurid console bundles and wireless controllers "representing the most popular flavours in the brand's portfolio", such as orange, lemon and grape. The result makes even the flashier Switch colour ways look drab.

Image 1 of 3
Bright Fanta Xbox designs and controllers
(Image credit: Coca-Cola / Microsoft)

