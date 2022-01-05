The latest Xbox collab is the most random yet – and we're here for it

Ah, Xbox, the brand predominantly known for its foot in the beauty industry, right? Well, not up until now that is. Yes gamers, you read that correctly – Xbox has collaborated with OPI to release its very own collection of gamer-themed nail polish, and we actually love it.

Xbox and OPI have created the collection based on famous Xbox games like Halo and Forza. The set includes 12 different gaming-inspired shades, like the aptly named, 'You had me at Halo' (a glittery blue shade), 'Achievement Unlocked' (a lilac shade) and 'Pixel Dust' (A mauve). Loving the sound of the Xbox but haven't been able to get your hands on a console yet? Make sure you check out our roundup of the best Xbox deals.

Sign us up for rainbow gaming nails (Image credit: OPI/Microsoft)

According to Refinery29, Suzi Weiss-Fischmann (co-founder of OPI) said, "Over the past 40 years, we’ve travelled the globe; now we’re excited to visit virtual worlds with Xbox". That's right, if you hadn't guessed already, the collaboration is metaverse-driven, meaning that OPI is the latest brand to join the likes of Adidas, Gucci and even Chipotle in the virtual universe territory. (Confused? Check out our guide to the Metaverse)

OPI and Microsoft are even offering those who buy the colourful nail varnish set exclusive in-game content to unlock. You can get a brand new gorgeous gradient car in Forza, and an awesome skin for Halo (see below). We thought the set was cool enough as is, let alone with gaming freebies too.

Image 1 of 2 We love that Creative Bloq orange (Image credit: Microsoft/OPI) Image 2 of 2 Redeem this skin in Halo Infinite (Image credit: Microsoft/OPI)

Even though the collaboration seems utterly random, we absolutely love the nail varnish set so OPI and Xbox must be doing something right. While we certainly didn't need Xbox themed nail varnished, we sure do want them. If you're hoping to get into gaming this year, but don't know where to start, then have a look at our roundup of the best games consoles available right now.

