I grew up on SNK games, so this Neo Geo mini arcade is too good to miss at this reduced price

While the new Evercade Alpha Bartop arcade remains stubbornly full price during Black Friday, one of my favourite retro game consoles has 25% off - the UNICO Mini MVS mini arcade is reduced to
$79.99 $59.99 on Amazon. In the UK the base console isn't reduced, but the UNICO Mini MVS bundled with a controller is reduced to £99.99 £79.99.
This is a personal love of mine, as I grew up with SNK games like Ikari Warriors, all the way up to King of Fighters and Samurai Shodown. I even owned an SNK Neo Geo. The UNICO SNK MVS mini arcade is a trip down memory lane, and features 45 pre-loaded classic SNK Neo Geo games, including entries from Fatal Fury, Metal Slug and King of Fighters. It features a solid arcade stick and buttons, and importantly a HDMI port for connecting to a TV or monitor.
The UNICO SNK MVS mini arcade features in my guide to the best retro game consoles, but if you want more classic games you can play many on the best game consoles like PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch - read our Switch deals tracker for the latest prices.
The best UNICO SNK MVS mini arcade deal today
Overview: The SNK MVS mini arcade will take you back to the days of sweaty arcades and chip shop coin-ops; it features many of the most iconic SNK Neo Geo games playable in a mini cabinet replica.
It features many modern gaming options, such as a load/save function, USB ports for additional controllers and HDMI output for connecting to a screen or monitor.
This mini arcade comes with 45 pre-loaded games, including entries in SNK's biggest series such as King of Fighters, Fatal Fury, Samurai Shodown and pixel-art shooter Metal Slug.
Key features: 3.5inch LCD screen | 45 pre-installed games | dimension: 5.3Inch x 4.3inch x 6.4inch | instant save/load function | HDMI output | 2 external controller connections | earphone jack
Price history: This arcade mini console was $10 cheaper back in September.
Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.
