I grew up on SNK games, so this Neo Geo mini arcade is too good to miss at this reduced price

While the new Evercade Alpha Bartop arcade remains stubbornly full price during Black Friday, one of my favourite retro game consoles has 25% off - the UNICO Mini MVS mini arcade is reduced to $79.99 $59.99 on Amazon. In the UK the base console isn't reduced, but the UNICO Mini MVS bundled with a controller is reduced to £99.99 £79.99.

This is a personal love of mine, as I grew up with SNK games like Ikari Warriors, all the way up to King of Fighters and Samurai Shodown. I even owned an SNK Neo Geo. The UNICO SNK MVS mini arcade is a trip down memory lane, and features 45 pre-loaded classic SNK Neo Geo games, including entries from Fatal Fury, Metal Slug and King of Fighters. It features a solid arcade stick and buttons, and importantly a HDMI port for connecting to a TV or monitor.

The UNICO SNK MVS mini arcade features in my guide to the best retro game consoles, but if you want more classic games you can play many on the best game consoles like PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch - read our Switch deals tracker for the latest prices.

The best UNICO SNK MVS mini arcade deal today